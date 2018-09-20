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A termite company owner review of the Lullaby wood pest treat system
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335 views • September 20, 2018
A straight forward honest written product review direct from a long established California coastal termite control company Lullaby system user. This is a white board video based on a true written customer product review of the Lullaby safe non chemical wood destroying pest treatment device system.
Secured details about device system located at: https://www.wavelengthemts.com
Secured details about device system located at: https://www.wavelengthemts.com
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