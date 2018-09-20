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GONE! Biblical Flat Earth Channel Loses 4k Subscribers in 1 Day! (YouTube Censorship Not Just Alex Jones)
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120 views • September 20, 2018
Nathan Robert's the author of the book Flat Earth Doctrine and with YouTube Channel 'YourCurvelessEarth' just lost 4,000 subscribers in one day! What's going on? Is YouTube having major technical glitches or is something else happening? I was even unsubscribed! See if you were as well.
Subscribe to Nathan's Channel
Flat Earth Doctrine Website
FlatEarthDoctrine.com
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now!
celebratetruth.org/
Subscribe to Nathan's Channel
Flat Earth Doctrine Website
FlatEarthDoctrine.com
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now!
celebratetruth.org/
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