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FrankenFoot Theatre Episode 14 - Love Your Family
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59 views • September 20, 2018
I believe that the Op-Ed was an EPIC FAIL, and pulled out the September Surprise.
Guess what?!?
WEAPONIZED AUTISM is going to flush the BLUE WAVE down the toilet, where it belongs!
How do we beat the scumbags?
LOVE YOUR FAMILY.
Stop watching TV
Talk to each other at mealtime
No phones or tablets, unless your all discussing a subject
Starve the scumbags!
Guess what?!?
WEAPONIZED AUTISM is going to flush the BLUE WAVE down the toilet, where it belongs!
How do we beat the scumbags?
LOVE YOUR FAMILY.
Stop watching TV
Talk to each other at mealtime
No phones or tablets, unless your all discussing a subject
Starve the scumbags!
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