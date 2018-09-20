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Back to Eden Garden - Complete Tour - L2Survive with Thatnub
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39 views • September 20, 2018
Reuploaded from YouTube: https://youtu.be/uM_gtZb8qyk
This is the complete tour of Paul Gautschi's Back to Eden garden on one video. After you watch "Back to Eden", the documentary on Paul Gautschi and his garden, this is the next video to watch. This is two hours of Paul talking about why he gardens the way he does and answering questions from people on his tour.
This is the complete tour of Paul Gautschi's Back to Eden garden on one video. After you watch "Back to Eden", the documentary on Paul Gautschi and his garden, this is the next video to watch. This is two hours of Paul talking about why he gardens the way he does and answering questions from people on his tour.
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