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Sen. Schumer VERY CREDIBLY accused of raping a HS teen statutorily -- Calling Dems live for a comment
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1917 views • September 20, 2018
WildNews.us – Last year, Senator Chuck Schumer has been credibly accused of statutory rape. The credible allegation is that he had forced a 16-year-old high school girl into an affair with him.
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