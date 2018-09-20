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Facebook Insiders Dumping Stocks, Using Censorship As Smoke Screen
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855 views • September 20, 2018
Alex Jones discusses how Facebook may be using the censorship issue as a distraction from how they have been artificially inflating the price of their own stock in order to sell cheaply purchased stock at a higher price.
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