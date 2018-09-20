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Iconoclast: Is Clean A Coal Real Thing?
Iconoclast
Iconoclast
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10 views • September 20, 2018
Is Clean Coal A Real Thing?
No, maybe, perhaps or It could be if we want it to be. It's all on how you name things and what standard you use to judge: Science or Politics.

Global Warming Report Hoax: Cook's 2013 report on Global Warming (Climate Change). Using the same data, a real survey indicated: 0.5% Consensus, NOT 97%!
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global warmingenergytechnologyclimate hoaxclean coalepa hoax
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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