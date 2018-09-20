© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iconoclast: Is Clean A Coal Real Thing?
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • September 20, 2018
Is Clean Coal A Real Thing?
No, maybe, perhaps or It could be if we want it to be. It's all on how you name things and what standard you use to judge: Science or Politics.
Global Warming Report Hoax: Cook's 2013 report on Global Warming (Climate Change). Using the same data, a real survey indicated: 0.5% Consensus, NOT 97%!
No, maybe, perhaps or It could be if we want it to be. It's all on how you name things and what standard you use to judge: Science or Politics.
Global Warming Report Hoax: Cook's 2013 report on Global Warming (Climate Change). Using the same data, a real survey indicated: 0.5% Consensus, NOT 97%!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.