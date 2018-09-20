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Must See Video: Parents Must Warn Their Children Of Upcoming Smartphone Apocalypse Now!
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1433 views • September 20, 2018
A special report from Paul Joseph Watson explains the hidden dangers of smartphone addiction. Paul reveals what Big Tech elite have known and what they do with their own children’s screen time.
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