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Redemption
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8 views • September 20, 2018
As a Vet himself, Mike encountered challenges in returning to regular life. Given recent VA statistics and the experiences of Veteran family members and former comrades-in-arms, Mike felt compelled to send up this flare for any other Vets feeling isolated or struggling with their transition to "normal life", to let them know they are not alone.
As Mike mentioned in the video, if you or someone you know is having difficulty in transition or in crisis, please call the VA at 800-273-8255.
As Mike mentioned in the video, if you or someone you know is having difficulty in transition or in crisis, please call the VA at 800-273-8255.
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