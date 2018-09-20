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Sept. 20, 2018 Million die!!
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9 views • September 20, 2018
What in the world is going on? There are thousands of reports of either birds, fish, or animals dying off in mass numbers. Pastor Frank DiMora shows you the most recent reports. Keep in mind, this is a warning for the last days that the Lord warned us about.
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