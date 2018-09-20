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Full Show: Carrington Events & Presidential Emergency Broadcast
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18 views • September 20, 2018
Rubio called for social media companies to censor information while failing to defend free speech. But Rubio himself is exempt from bully rules as he gave out an address, phone number & called for harassment. And, what is behind the closure of the solar observatory? Dr. “Willie” Soon joins to talk about solar activity, Carrington Events and climate change as Google begins “pollution police patrols”.
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