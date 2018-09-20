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Trucks for children. Learn wild animals in English! Cartoons for babies 1 year
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38 views • September 20, 2018
In this educational cartoon a wooden shape sorter truck brings wild animals! Let's learn their names in English! Учим название диких животных на английском - мультик для малышей.
Keywords
babeez tvcars for kidscartoons for childrentrucks for childrenafrican savannah wild animalsbaby toys for babyjouets pour bébéwooden toys3d cartoonscars trucks for kidseducational videos for childrenlearn animal nameslearn animals for babieslearn animals for toddlerslearn animals in englishtoy truckstrucks for kids videotrucks for toddlerswild animals for kids to learnмультики про машинкиучим диких животных
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