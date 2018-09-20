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See Kavanaugh’s Accuser’s Shocking Year Book Photos That Words Cannot Describe!
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11300 views • September 20, 2018
There is a breaking story on Infowars about Christine Blasey Ford’s carefully scrubbed past. Researchers have discovered a cache of pictures from her past where she apparently used to frequently attend parties. Alex breaks down the hypocrisy of the left for promoting her as an innocent victim while ignoring her wild past.
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