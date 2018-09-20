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Solar Observatory Closed, Carrington Events & Solar Climate Change
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55 views • September 20, 2018
Two weeks after the Sunspot Observatory was closed in a mysterious & secretive raid by the FBI (with local law enforcement kept in the dark), the FBI has finally given a reason. Dr. “Willie” Soon joins to explain what is going on with the government’s solar observatories and how the threat of a Carrington Event coronal mass ejection is being ignored while resources are being directed to man made climate change.
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