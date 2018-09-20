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Cartoons for babies. Geography: World map for kids. Learn 6 continents in English
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45 views • September 20, 2018
In this educational cartoon your child will learn the names of 6 continents: Eurasia, North America, South America, Africa, Australia, and Antarctica, as well as their inhabitants such as polar bear, toucan, jaguar, wolf, lynx to name a few. The young explorer will also see and learn what animals leave in the oceans and what interesting things can be found in the deep (like treasure chest, starfish, surgeon fish, clown fish, pearls, submarine, etc).
Enjoy beautiful 3d animation.
Enjoy beautiful 3d animation.
Keywords
europeafricaaustraliaantarcticanorth americaoceansasiasouth americababeez tveducational video for childrenatlaseurasia3d cartoons for kids3d puzzleafrican savannah wild animalsbaby toys for babycartoons for babies 1 yearcontinentsfacts about earthjouets pour bébéocean creatureswooden toysworld mapzoo animalszoological mapzoologique
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