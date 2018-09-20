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Cartoons for babies. Baby toys: xylophone. Learn and sing musical notes in English
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28 views • September 20, 2018
In this educational cartoon is for babies and toddlers we meet a xylophone shaped as a toy car and resembling a funny bug. Your child will listen how 7 notes sound and how they are called in English, as well as listen to the well-known nursery rhyme tune “Twinkle twinkle, little star” performed on a simple toy xylophone.
Keywords
learn englishtoddlerscartoons for childrencartoons for babies 1 yearabc tunebaby toyscartoons for babieseducational videos for babieslearn to singmelodymusical notesmusical notes animationmusical notes for kidspreschoolersscalesongs for kids children babiestoy cars truckstrucks cars for kidstwinkle twinkle little starxylophoneучим английский
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