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City Blocks 5G Over Cancer Concerns
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684 views • September 20, 2018
5G is the core technology for Smart Cities and the UN 2030 Agenda. One California town has blocked it over health concerns, but will it stand up to the 1996 Telecommunications Act, signed by Bill Clinton, that says health concerns can’t be considered?
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