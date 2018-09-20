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Baby toys: Tractor and Christmas tree. Christmas cartoon for babies and children
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6 views • September 20, 2018
This is an educational 3d animation cartoon for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers, where a wooden tractor brings the parts of which a toy Christmas tree is assembled. Listen to a joyful holiday music.
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