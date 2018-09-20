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Kristy Allen ~ MK Ultra ~ Mormon SRA Survivor
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219 views • September 20, 2018
Warning!!! This interview contains sensitive information regarding child abuse, mind control, and child sacrifice. Please beware of emotional triggers if you feel you may have been a victim of trauma-based mind control. Kristy gives her personal testimony as a victim of MK Ultra, pedophilia, and torture she suffered at the hands of her LDS father as well as the CIA.
Kristy was a top LDS recording artist with an illustrious career until she had to go into hiding.
Kristy was a top LDS recording artist with an illustrious career until she had to go into hiding.
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