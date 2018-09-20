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Google Begins “Pollution Police Patrols”
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10 views • September 20, 2018
Google is about to begin monitoring and reporting air quality in the US & Europe with its worldwide fleet of Google Map cars. But Google will hide Chinese air quality as part of “Dragonfly”.
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