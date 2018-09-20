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LAWHistory ... 2018 ... Deep State Unmasked: U.S. GAO Auditor Admits “I Break Rules Every Day”
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21 views • September 20, 2018
Employees and self-proclaimed Communists actively engage in potentially illegal political activity. Natarajan Subramanian is a government auditor for the GAO and a member of the Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America (Metro DC DSA). Metro DC DSA is a socialist group that works to advance progressive issues in the Metropolitan DC area. Subramanian's political activism may directly violate federal statutes as well as the "Yellow Book" rules which apply specifically to government auditors.
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