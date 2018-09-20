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Smashing Pillars - Time To Arise My Spiritual Trumps!
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8 views • September 20, 2018
Dream posted January 9,2017 about two Trumps. One in the White House. One in the Church House. It is time for the spiritual Trumps to rise.
People like Mike Adams, Alex Jones, Sean Hannity, Owen Shroyder, and many others are "Spiritual Trumps of God" in the Media House and the time has come for the rising of the Spiritual Trumps in the House of God.
Best, Samuel
Smashing Pillars International
helping people stuck in life become unstuck...
https://www.smashingpillarsinternational.org/
People like Mike Adams, Alex Jones, Sean Hannity, Owen Shroyder, and many others are "Spiritual Trumps of God" in the Media House and the time has come for the rising of the Spiritual Trumps in the House of God.
Best, Samuel
Smashing Pillars International
helping people stuck in life become unstuck...
https://www.smashingpillarsinternational.org/
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