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REVEALED: Booze-Filled, Sex Party Yearbook of Kavanaugh Accuser
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1982 views • September 20, 2018
As media organizations are begging those who attended high school with Christine Ford for dirt on Kavanaugh, a yearbook showing & bragging about wild, sexualized parties with minors drinking & passing out, was scrubbed. Here’s what the media doesn’t want to see along with the connections of Ford’s lawyer to Soros and the Democrat establishment.
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