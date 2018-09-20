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Time Out with Kevin Gallagher - Styrofoam Dangers - Charles Lake Update (2018-09-19)
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3 views • September 20, 2018
Time Out Productions presents Styrofoam activist Charles Lake. On the program we cover his efforts to make people aware of the dangers of Styrofoam and his efforts to raise awareness around the USA. This show focuses on his efforts to work with the legislature of the State of Connecticut and how this state is way behind many other states in dealing with the issue.
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