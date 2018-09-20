© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Creation Seminar 1 - Kent Hovind on evolution
Follow
1
Share
Report
62 views • September 20, 2018
Part 1 of Kent Hovind and his creation series. Kent does not copyright his work and wants people to see the fallacy of evolution. Long but worth it. This is why Kent went to prison as the was exposing the lies.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.