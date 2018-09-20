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LPWV-MOV for John Buckley
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0 view • September 20, 2018
The LPWV: Mid Ohio Valley Libertarians met on Tuesday, October 8, 2014 to show their support for John Buckley, Libertarian Candidate for U.S. Senate in WV. John was in attendance to hand out yard signs , bumper stickers and T-shits to his supporters.
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