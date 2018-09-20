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Time Out with Kevin Gallagher: Bikers Against Child Abuse (2018-09-19)
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7 views • September 20, 2018
Time Out Productions presents Bikers Against Child Abuse. Bikers Against Child Abuse, Inc. (B.A.C.A.) exists with the intent to create a safer environment for abused children. We exist as a body of Bikers to empower children to not feel afraid of the world in which they live. We stand ready to lend support to our wounded friends by involving them with an established, united organization. We work in conjunction with local and state officials who are already in place to protect children.
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