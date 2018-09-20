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Time Out with Kevin Gallagher Glenn Parnham - Monsanto Solutions (2018-09-19)
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4 views • September 20, 2018
Time Out Productions presents a follow up interview with researcher and scientist Glenn Parnham. Discussed on the program is the recent lawsuit Monsanto just lost for $289 million. It was proved that Monsanto knew of the heath risks for decades and did nothing. Covered is what people can do to help protect themselves and their families for the chemicals found in their Round Up products. For information, please go to Glenn Parnham's website www.ihsite.com and also www.truthbetoldnetwork.org
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