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Detroit Lawmaker Wants Mental Health Screenings Before Buying Ammo
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44 views • September 20, 2018
"Detroit lawmakers have proposed new legislation that would limit the sale of ammunition and also increase checks for individuals who buy ammunition in Wayne County... they call it the 'bullet bill' and it would not only require mental health background checks but would also require consumers to purchase ammunition from law enforcement agencies." —Dana Loesch
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