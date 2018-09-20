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ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE
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69 views • September 20, 2018
A fairly recent (6/26/17) observation of the dangers to life of social media, the planned but unwelcome effects of technology for social control. I don't have a smartphone. I have 130
more songs like these up on 'another channel,' (plus 200 more unrecorded) and will put more up as soon as I can.
more songs like these up on 'another channel,' (plus 200 more unrecorded) and will put more up as soon as I can.
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