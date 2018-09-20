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The murder of Dutch model Ivana Smit
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300 views • September 20, 2018
A famous and extremely beautiful model fell out of a window in Kuala Lumpur in december 2017. The main suspect was immediately granted immunity and not one journalist did any independent investigation. The biggest newspaper in The Netherlands, De Telegraaf, tried from the beginning do whitewash everything by stating it was all an 'accident'. Now, after 10 months and thanks to a change of government in Malaysia, they have to admit to some truth.
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