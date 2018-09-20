It Takes All Kinds!

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9 days ago
This guy is a complete fraud! His rabid video blogs regarding Senator John McCain and the myth that he was to blame for the fire on the USS Forrestal are completely hysterical! His conspiracy theories are without merit what-so ever!! 2 points of evidence:https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/john-mccain-fire-uss-forrestal/ AND the second: http://www.jag.navy.mil/library/investigations/USS%20FORRESTAL%20FIRE%2012%20AUG%2069%20PT%201.pdf