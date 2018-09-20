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Love for President Trump in North Carolina
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353 views • September 20, 2018
As President Trump visits North Carolina. To meet with rescue workers and to comfort resident survivors, of Hurricane Florence. He has been received with love and respect, that any good president deserves. Hugs for president Trump. As he assures the brave and great citizens of north Carolina. Read more http://conservativemusket.blogspot.com/2018/09/president-trump-visits-north-carolina.html and @45thMaga
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