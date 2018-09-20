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Agent For Truth SHOW NO. 4 - Part 2 (Sept. 10th, 2018)
The Agent For Truth
The Agent For Truth
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61 views • September 20, 2018
This is Part 2 of our collaborative SHOW NO. 4 featuring Moderator Former IRS Special Agent Joe Banister and Co-Host Shawn O’Connor (shawnoconnor.org) whereby Shawn provides an excellent overview of the history and mechanics of income tax withholding combined with occasional commentary from Banister.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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