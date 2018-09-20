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Chelsea Manning Says "F**k the Police." Will the Left Condemn?
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5 views • September 20, 2018
"Will Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and their leader of month Oprah Winfrey condemn the newest Democratic candidate for United States Senate Chelsea Manning's statement about our police? Will the liberal anti-cop, anti-gun leaders of the Democratic Party stand by Chelsea Manning when he says, 'F**k the police?...' "—Grant Stinchfield.
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