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Stinchfield | Dana Loesch: Charles Blow’s ignorance knows no bounds - 1/16/18
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2 views • September 20, 2018
“[Charles Blow’s] ignorance knows no bounds. It’s absolutely astounding. That’s the only thing that he is wealthy in, is ignorance. For special people like Charles Blow, I say a little extra pray for them in my conversations with the Lord.” @DanaLoesch slams New York Times’ Charles Blows’ use of race to tear America a part.
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