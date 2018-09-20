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FrankenFoot 0wN$ some TWUNTS or Do I Really Have A Naked Picture Of Myself On My PC?
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20 views • September 20, 2018
Here's the backstory:
https://twitter.com/C_A_N_S_T/status/980082729617379328?s=20
When you're taking flak...TARGET 🎯 ACHIEVED!
#ZCMAME
Don't forget to look up SESTA! @RealDonaldTrump does care about our CHILDREN!
It's not just empty platitudes from an EMPTY HEAD 😯
https://twitter.com/C_A_N_S_T/status/980082729617379328?s=20
When you're taking flak...TARGET 🎯 ACHIEVED!
#ZCMAME
Don't forget to look up SESTA! @RealDonaldTrump does care about our CHILDREN!
It's not just empty platitudes from an EMPTY HEAD 😯
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