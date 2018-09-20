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Don't Support SCUMBAGS and LIARS
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12 views • September 20, 2018
Why have I been #UNEMPLOYED for over 20 months, while LIARS like Joy Reid, Brian Stelter and other idiots like him are walking around flush?!?
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Please support Dawn & Chris Miles - https://www.gofundme.com/kuf23298
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Support the TRUTH TELLERS 🏛
Please support Dawn & Chris Miles - https://www.gofundme.com/kuf23298
https://PayPal.me/GMNo
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