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Joe Biden on Europeans becoming a minority - "That's a source of our strength."
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17 views • September 20, 2018
Source: "Vice President Joe Biden Remarks on Extremism and Terrorism" on February 17, 2015
TRANSCRIPT:
...and the wave still continues. It's not going to stop. Nor should we want it to stop. As a matter of fact, one of the things I think we can be most proud of.
An unrelenting stream of immigration. Nonstop, nonstop. Folks like me who are Caucasian, of European descent, for the first time in 2017 we'll be an absolute minority in the United States of America. Absolute minority.
TRANSCRIPT:
...and the wave still continues. It's not going to stop. Nor should we want it to stop. As a matter of fact, one of the things I think we can be most proud of.
An unrelenting stream of immigration. Nonstop, nonstop. Folks like me who are Caucasian, of European descent, for the first time in 2017 we'll be an absolute minority in the United States of America. Absolute minority.
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