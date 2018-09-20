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Citizen Outrage Directed Toward Mr. Ngoyen Phu Trong and Mr. Vo Kim Cu. Interview 4 of 4
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4 views • September 20, 2018
Interview 4 of 4
Mr. Ngoyen Phu Trong and Mr. Vo Kim Cu. Possibly, the Two Most Hated Men In Vietnam and Ha Tinh Province, Vietnam.
In this final interview in the four part series about the Formosa Chemical Company poisoning of the sea and ground water in Ha Tinh Province, Vietnam we hear several local citizens speak about their anger or animosity toward Mr. Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister of Vietnam and Mr. Vo Kim Cu, the Governor of Ha Tinh Province where the chemical spill occurred.
Mr. Ngoyen Phu Trong and Mr. Vo Kim Cu. Possibly, the Two Most Hated Men In Vietnam and Ha Tinh Province, Vietnam.
In this final interview in the four part series about the Formosa Chemical Company poisoning of the sea and ground water in Ha Tinh Province, Vietnam we hear several local citizens speak about their anger or animosity toward Mr. Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister of Vietnam and Mr. Vo Kim Cu, the Governor of Ha Tinh Province where the chemical spill occurred.
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