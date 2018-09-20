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Poisoned Well Water In Ha Tinh Province, Vietnam - Interview 3 of 4
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9 views • September 20, 2018
This is part 3 of 4 in this interview series.
Poisoned Well Water In Ha Tinh Province, Vietnam
In this interview we hear about the poisoned ground water in the area of the Formosa Chemical Company. The Interview took place in 2016.
Poisoned Well Water In Ha Tinh Province, Vietnam
In this interview we hear about the poisoned ground water in the area of the Formosa Chemical Company. The Interview took place in 2016.
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