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Discussing Australia's NEAR future
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37 views • September 20, 2018
This video assumes that you have watched our most recent four videos and are therefore properly informed about the current circumstances unfolding in Australia.
This video presents an 'overview' of what 'we' concerned, responsible conservative Australians MUST now do. Any who object to "must" have not watched the previous videos and do not understand how urgently serious these matters now are.
Links to them are at them at http://www.paradime.info/videos/free-videos.htm
This video presents an 'overview' of what 'we' concerned, responsible conservative Australians MUST now do. Any who object to "must" have not watched the previous videos and do not understand how urgently serious these matters now are.
Links to them are at them at http://www.paradime.info/videos/free-videos.htm
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