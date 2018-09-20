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#govLARP Part 1 - Jenny Moore aka "Task Force"
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31 views • September 20, 2018
#govLARP - the new psyops. We look at the tale of Jenny Moore aka Task Force, whose death has been announced on YouTube channels and social media but not mentioned by any mainstream media or supported by any official documentation. Part 2 looks further into Robyn Gritz, Jenny’s self-described friend who announced her death on OAN. Part 3 looks at Craig Sawyer, who Jenny had threatened to expose 3 days before her alleged death.
Download Part 1 presentation: https://bit.ly/2NVx3pP
Download Part 1 presentation: https://bit.ly/2NVx3pP
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