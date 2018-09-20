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🔴 Geoengineering # Aerosol Spraying In Laguna Woods Orange County California August 30, 2018.
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25 views • September 20, 2018
#Geoengineering #AerosolSpraying In Laguna Woods #OrangeCounty #California on August 30, 2018.
Well "they're" at it again.... The spraying started again right when kids went back to school. During the Summer they were spraying about once or twice a month, but when school started it was every other day for 2 weeks, just like last year. WTF is up with that???
@DeplorableTodd
&
@RedPilledGenius
Well "they're" at it again.... The spraying started again right when kids went back to school. During the Summer they were spraying about once or twice a month, but when school started it was every other day for 2 weeks, just like last year. WTF is up with that???
@DeplorableTodd
&
@RedPilledGenius
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