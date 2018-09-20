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Is Donald Trump EVIL? The #1 Warning SIGN You're Dealing with Evil ~ Steve Cioccolanti
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1276 views • September 20, 2018
Pastor Steve Cioccolanti reveals the number 1 sign of evil people in the end times. Discern quickly who is acting evil and who is not!
▶️This 22-minute clip is from a 1-hour video: "The Number Warning 1 Sign of EVIL"
Buy DVD: https://discover.org.au/bookshop/steve-cioccolanti-number-1-sign-of-evil
Stream ONLINE: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/dealingwithevil
🌷DONATE via PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/DiscoverChurch
🌷DONATE via credit card: http://www.discover.org.au/GIVE
▶️This 22-minute clip is from a 1-hour video: "The Number Warning 1 Sign of EVIL"
Buy DVD: https://discover.org.au/bookshop/steve-cioccolanti-number-1-sign-of-evil
Stream ONLINE: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/dealingwithevil
🌷DONATE via PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/DiscoverChurch
🌷DONATE via credit card: http://www.discover.org.au/GIVE
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