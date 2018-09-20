© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Infowars Archives - Alex Jones with David Icke, on the up coming Obama administration & more. 2009-01-08
Follow
0
Share
Report
22 views • September 20, 2018
This interview with David Icke begins with what turns out to be an uncannily accurate prophesy of what would result from the Obama presidency. This show is one of a few where Alex keeps the internet cameras rolling during breaks so the continuity is pretty seamless. In the last 30 minutes Alex auctions on Ebay his famous bullhorn, "Tyranny Crusher 1" & he shows off his gift from Charlie Sheen of the Wolverine letter jacket Charlie wore in the movie "Red Dawn." All in all a great show.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.