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Demon-crats Call To Defy Trumps Order To Declassify FISA Documents
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5547 views • September 20, 2018
As we knew, the whole Russian collusion-gate, and subsequent investigation fiasco was nothing but the Demon-crat crybabies STILL trying to overthrow the fairly elected POTUS. And the documents will prove it once they are declassified. That's precisely why [they] are trying to thwart Trumps order to declassify.
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