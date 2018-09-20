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Forbidden Knowledge News - Chris Matthew interviews Dr. Jim Fetzer - "Who are the Puppet Masters?"
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208 views • September 20, 2018
Chris Matthew interviews Dr. Fetzer in regard to 9/11 and other false flags. He answers the question, "who are the puppet masters?" Great interview by Chris Matthew of ForbiddenKnowledge News.
Check out Forbidden Knowledge News: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPSNiRNrx57fL6m1jQBP8Qg
Also, check out Dr. Fetzer's books at http://moonrockbooks.com and http://jamesfetzer.org
Permission given by Dr. Fetzer to post his videos.
Check out Forbidden Knowledge News: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPSNiRNrx57fL6m1jQBP8Qg
Also, check out Dr. Fetzer's books at http://moonrockbooks.com and http://jamesfetzer.org
Permission given by Dr. Fetzer to post his videos.
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