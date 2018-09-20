© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Letter, Revival
Follow
0
Share
Report
5 views • September 20, 2018
This is my letter I gave to my pastor during Revival Week. It requests the church encourage revival in 5 areas of our lives including marriage, gender roles and modesty.
I'll put this essay up at my holiness and reform website http://www.holinessofthebride.com. May the Lord spark the fire of repentance and revival.
To support our work towards holiness and reform in the Body of Messiah you can go here: http://www.holinessofthebride.com/donate-2
Contact: [email protected]
I'll put this essay up at my holiness and reform website http://www.holinessofthebride.com. May the Lord spark the fire of repentance and revival.
To support our work towards holiness and reform in the Body of Messiah you can go here: http://www.holinessofthebride.com/donate-2
Contact: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.