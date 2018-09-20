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How To Hone, Stain and Seal a Concrete Floor.
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6 views • September 20, 2018
This video shows how to hone an old concrete floor to remove adhesives and paint and then stain and seal it. The process uses all water based products with either no VOCs or low VOCs. I would recommend using a urethane topical sealer over the epoxy but this client had a very small budget so they decided to skip the urethane topcoat. Find out more at https://cretoseal.com/
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